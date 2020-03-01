PREMIERE: Miredo – Game On Lock

New Delhi-based producer Miredo has been steadily rising up the ranks with his experimental, no holds barred take on bass music. Having stayed relatively silent these past few months post the release of his critically acclaimed ‘Blip‘ EP which was unveiled during the first half of 2019, the Sub-Z affiliate is back in action with one of his most anticipated works till date which we’re premiering here at The Bangin Beats today.

Taking on local hip-hop dons Seedhe Maut and Sez On The Beat‘s gargantuan cut ‘Shaktimaan‘, Miredo shifts the proceedings to the upside-down with his ruthless rework which he calls ‘Game On Lock‘. Crafting an all-out sonic assault that is poised to shake dancefloors across the country, Saksham talks about his newest creation saying:

“I have always wanted to experiment with hip hop since it has inspired me and my music in alot of ways, and who better than Seedhe Maut. The guys are killing the scene right now. I think it’s a good start for me to flip their track ‘Shaktimaan’ as I wanted to do something different with the track, which people might not expect. ‘Game On Lock’ is my take on it.”

Listen to ‘Game On Lock‘ below.