Nucleya Announces Brand New Collaboration, ‘Good On You’ With Krewella

India’s dance music kingpin Nucleya might not have released new music in quite some time. But that’s about to change as the ‘Aaja‘ hitmaker took to social media to announce the arrival of his brand new collaboration with dance music duo Krewella. Titled ‘Good On You‘, the highly anticipated new release is due out on 3rd December. After premiering it earlier yesterday during their performance in Hyderabad, the debut joint effort between the two acts promises to become a certified hit in the weeks to come.

Check out the announcement below.