Mixmag And BUDX Are Bringing ‘The Lab’ To Mumbai

Before we step into 2020, Budweiser Experiences has now announced the highly anticipated arrival of The Lab Mumbai – a unique collaboration between Mixmag and BUDX. The Lab is a global program aimed at uniting and spotlighting outstanding creative minds from the music and cultural space for high-sounding, never seen before experiences. The first edition in Mumbai which is set to take place on November 21st at antiSOCIAL will witness performances from the likes of techno heavyweight Marco Faraone, seasoned DJ Ana Lilia, and local act Bullzeye.

Check out the announcement below. You can RSVP here.